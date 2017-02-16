Businesses across Los Angeles - and in cities nationwide - closed on Thursday in support of the "A Day Without Immigrants" protest.Immigrants skipped out of shopping and stayed home from work and school as a response to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. Trump is pushing for increased deportations, a wall on the Mexico border and a travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.In Ventura County, at least 50 students from Ventura College held a demonstration on campus in honor of immigrants.Similar boycotts were held in Chicago, Washington D.C. Philadelphia and other cities.Juan Sanjuan, the owner of Gloria's Restaurant & Bar in Huntington Park, was among those who closed for the day."Money is important but being with our community, being united is bigger," Sanjuan said. "It's important for people to know that we are here to work and we're good people. We're not here to disrupt or do anything wrong, we're just here to work."