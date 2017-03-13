Congressman Adam Schiff talks firing of Bharara, Trump's wiretapping claims

Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, talked to ABC7 about the firing of famed U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and the latest on President Donald Trump's allegation that Barack Obama wiretapped him.Schiff explained that the firing of Bharara and the forced resignations of 45 other U.S. attorneys leaves little room for a smooth transition in the office because many of those let go were not notified in advance."Whether this is simply a level of incompetence in the administration or more, we don't know, but (it's) highly unusual," he shared.The House intelligence committee asked the administration to provide evidence of Trump's wiretapping allegation by Monday. Schiff explained that if no evidence is turned over, no punishment or discipline is expected. However, Schiff added that Trump's "baseless" claims only undermine his own credibility.Schiff said that more false claims could cause the public and U.S. allies to no longer trust Trump's word, which could be dangerous in the future."He may be asking the nation to take action, he may be asking our allies to work with us, and if he's lost his credibility, what chances does he have of persuading people?" Schiff saidThe committee plans to take the director of the FBI, among other top officials, before the congress in an open hearing on March 20, where questions regarding the wiretapping claims will be made, Schiff said.