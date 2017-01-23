Two very different views of President Donald Trump's inaugural speech are on this week's edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers.Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the address was short on specifics. Solis served as the labor secretary in former President Barack Obama's administration.The Democrat has also been elected to Congress and state office.California Republican Party Treasurer Mario Guerra said the speech was unifying. The former mayor of Downey immigrated to the United States as a child and a Cuban refugee.The guests had differing views on immigration, affordable healthcare, and who's to blame for deteriorating roads and infrastructure.