EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Differing reactions to President Donald Trump's inaugural speech
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two very different views of President Trump's inaugural speech are on this week's edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two very different views of President Donald Trump's inaugural speech are on this week's edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the address was short on specifics. Solis served as the labor secretary in former President Barack Obama's administration.

The Democrat has also been elected to Congress and state office.

California Republican Party Treasurer Mario Guerra said the speech was unifying. The former mayor of Downey immigrated to the United States as a child and a Cuban refugee.

The guests had differing views on immigration, affordable healthcare, and who's to blame for deteriorating roads and infrastructure.

Newsmakers airs Sunday at 11 a.m. on ABC7.
Related Topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakersPresident Donald Trumptrump inaugurationrepublicansdemocratsimmigrationhealth care
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
Garcetti talks Chargers move, Lucas museum, homelessness
LA city leadership reviews 2016, sets agenda for new year
Garcetti discusses LA's rise in hate crimes after election
Former LA Mayor joins 2018 race for CA governor
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
Trump moves to pull US out of TPP
LIVE VIDEO: Women's March ABC News digital coverage
360 View: What it looked like to be at the Women's March on Washington
Celebs, politicians participate in Women's Marches across US
More Politics
Top Stories
Southland remains under flash flood watch as storm lingers
Judge overturns man's murder conviction in 2000 killing of Palmdale teen
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue stranded motorists amid flooding
Trump moves to pull US out of TPP
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
Sand Canyon residents work to prevent more damage from rainstorm
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
Show More
Rain creates spectacular waterfall at Dana Point Harbor
Truck driver loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles in Indiana
This 8-month-old loves dancing with her aunt
Wind, rain, snow slamming IE, San Bernardino mountains
Attempted murder suspect shot, killed by Long Beach police
More News
Top Video
Sand Canyon residents work to prevent more damage from rainstorm
Rain creates spectacular waterfall at Dana Point Harbor
Storm leads to fwy closures, wet mess throughout SoCal
Wind, rain, snow slamming IE, San Bernardino mountains
More Video