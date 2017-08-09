POLITICS

Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House

A giant inflatable chicken with a mane of golden hair appeared behind the White House on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
A massive inflatable chicken with a mane of golden hair appeared behind the White House Wednesday afternoon.



The object appeared in a grassy area behind 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, quickly drawing the attention of crowds who flocked to the scene to take photos.

A statue similar to this puffy poultry was created last year in China to celebrate the year of the rooster.

The president is not at the White House. He's on vacation in New Jersey.

It was not immediately known who was behind the stunt.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
