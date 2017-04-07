  • BREAKING NEWS Police chase stolen car suspect in East LA - WATCH LIVE
POLITICS

Governors from Mexico visit LA to discuss city, country relations

A delegation of Mexican governors was in Los Angeles meeting with members of the City Council and with immigrants in the area on Friday. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A delegation of Mexican governors was in Los Angeles meeting with members of the City Council and with immigrants in the area on Friday.

At a City Council meeting, the governors were presented with certificates that say they are honorary citizens of the city of Los Angeles.

The visit by the Mexican governors focused on the U.S.-Mexico relationship, as well as the cultural and economic relationship between Mexico and L.A.

All of this comes as President Donald Trump is changing immigration policy and his proposal to build a wall along the border that Mexico would pay for.

The governor of Baja California said his state, which is along the border with California, still has much American investment. There are 74 million crossing a year between the countries in Tijuana and San Diego.

"Obviously in Baja California and in Mexico, we're kind of worried about what is said in Washington," Gov. Francisco Vega de la Madrid said. "Really I hope that everybody could understand that a wall is not the best thing to make or even to propose. Bridges are what causes strong civilizations."

The governors also want to promote the human rights of Mexican nationals in the U.S. to speak with community leaders to help them navigate through the new immigration rules.

"We see this as an opportunity to build on our strengths, on the strong relationship that the U.S. and Mexico have been able to grow in the last decade economically, socially, culturally and, of course, politically," said Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Muratl.

The governors will meet with immigrants and immigrants' rights groups to hear their concerns and see how they can help them in the future.
Related Topics:
politicsmexicoPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformgovernmentcultureLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyMexico
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
