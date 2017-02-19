Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Koreatown on Sunday for the United for America Rally, where members of various communities expressed solidarity with Muslim Americans.The peaceful demonstration was held at Vermont Avenue and Third Street, near the Islamic Center of Southern California, which partnered with the Muslim Public Affairs Council and 15 other civic and religious groups to organize the event.Members of L.A.'s Jewish community where among those seen holding signs in support of Muslims affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban. And a young girl wearing a hijab held a poster that called for "Freedom of Religion for All!"Speakers at the event included former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and actors Mike Farrell and Edward James Olmos."Stand up for the immigrants, the Muslims, the Jews," said Villaraigosa, a California gubernatorial candidate. "Today, across the nation, we see more and more acts of anti-Semitism, more and more blatant racism. We've got to stand up to that."Pointing at the crowd, Olmos said: "You're the reason we have hope, every single one of you gives us that reason."You show us that we are really in a position of understanding," he added.Estee Chandler, a spokeswoman for the group Jewish Voice for Peace, said she was "proud to be a part of this large, strong, interfaith community here in Los Angeles."Rokeya Rahman's traditional Muslim headscarf featured stars and stripes of red, white and blue."The way I live here -- with freedom, with peace and harmony - I want everybody (to) deserve this type of environment for them and their children," she said.