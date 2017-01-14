POLITICS

Hundreds protest President-elect Trump over immigration days before inauguration
Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, pledging to fight what they call the anti-immigration policies of President-elect Donald Trump. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Hundreds of protesters rallied in downtown Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, pledging to fight what they call the anti-immigration policies of President-elect Donald Trump.

"We want to send a message to Donald Trump that we are here to stay and we are here to fight," Jose Romo said.

Many said the threatened mass deportations would tear families apart. Yamilex Rustrian is a so-called dreamer, an undocumented student protected from deportation by the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

"I came here at the age of 7 along with my sister who was 6," she said. "It wasn't because I wanted to, it was because I had to - my father was killed back home."

She said she fears Trump will end the program once he's officially in office. She said the program has given her many opportunities, including getting a job, going to school and helping her parents.

Another group of protesters brought their demonstration against the incoming administration to the steps of City Hall.

"The idea is to call out the millions - the millions and the tens of millions - who are disgusted by what Donald Trump and what Pence and this fascist regime represent," Federico Garcia said.

The group set up tents outside of City Hall, and many said they will be out front daily to protest the administration.

People held protests expressing their anger in other parts of the country as Trump's inauguration is only days away.
