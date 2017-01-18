THURSDAY, JAN. 19

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

On Friday morning, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, but the ceremony is only part of the festivities. There are official events in and around Washington D.C. for the next few days to mark the transition.Here's a look at the major events scheduled in Washington, D.C. for the week of the inauguration.The Welcome Celebrations will consist of two concerts: "Voices of the People" followed by "The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration." Both will take place at the Lincoln Memorial.Performers at the first concert include DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, King's Academy Honor Choir, the Republican Hindu Coalition, Montgomery Area High School Marching Band and Celtic United Pipes and Drums.The second concert is the official kick-off to the inauguration, and the president-elect is expected to attend and give remarks. Performers include Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country.This event will take place at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.Donald Trump will be sworn in as president and Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president in a ceremony on the west front of the United States Capitol. Faith leaders offering readings and prayers include His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York; Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center.Following the ceremony, Trump and Pence, with their families, will lead a parade from the Capitol building to the White House. More than 40 organizations including equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups will be represented by 8,000 participants in the parade.There will be three inaugural balls, and the president-elect and vice president-elect, along with their wives, plan to attend them all. There are two official presidential balls, Liberty and Freedom both of which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The third ball, The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, will be attended by members of the military, including Medal of Honor recipients and wounded warriors. This ball also honors first responders.There will be an interfaith prayer service at Washington National Cathedral.