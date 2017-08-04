POLITICS

City Council reviews Los Angeles 2028 Olympic bid

EMBED </>More Videos

A key City Council committee expressed support Friday for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, instead of the 2024 games that the city had originally sought. (KABC)

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A key City Council committee expressed support Friday for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, instead of the 2024 games that the city had originally sought.

The International Olympic Committee is looking at a plan to award the 2024 Games to Paris and then hold the 2028 Games in LA.

The city had already given its OK for a 2024 bid, but now has to review the plan again with financial and other adjustments made for the four-year delay.

Olympic athletes and residents urged the city to approve the 2028 plan, reminding them of the success of the 1984 Games in LA.

"I am a proud Olympian today," said swimmer Katherine Starr. "And when someone askS me if I'm an Olympian the first thing I say is I was in the Los Angeles Olympic Games."

City council members expressed some concern since they are dealing with the uncertainties of a contract for an event that is 11 years away.

"Anytime you make a decision like this there are inherent risks but I do feel that we minimized them greatly and I think that's why there's a sense of confidence right now and optimism," said City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

City budget analysts are still reviewing the proposal and the City Council is expected to vote next Friday.

The IOC is expected to make the decision in September.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsOlympicslos angeles city councilVan NuysLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Local students, advocates decry Justice move on college admissions
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Skills-based immigration bill to be unveiled Wednesday
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
More Politics
Top Stories
Homicide suspect wounded in Santa Monica police shooting
Fontana crash that killed 4 on 10 Fwy being investigated as DUI
Aspiring screenwriter on Skid Row gets big break
Hit-and-run driver sought after leaving motorcyclist to die in Murrieta
Nearly 2,000 animals found in Montclair building, many dead
SoCal teen charged with theft, vandalism depicted in social media videos
Retired SoCal soldier awarded Bronze Star
'Despacito' becomes most viewed video on YouTube
Show More
Sham SoCal clinics sent 2 million pills to black market, authorities say
Local firefighter killed while battling wildfire in Montana
Teen is first to receive double organ transplant at CHLA
Sketch released of suspect in Pasadena attempted kidnapping
Acton residents digging out of muddy mess after flash flooding
More News
Top Video
Aspiring screenwriter on Skid Row gets big break
Local firefighter killed while battling wildfire in Montana
Retired SoCal soldier awarded Bronze Star
Acton residents digging out of muddy mess after flash flooding
More Video