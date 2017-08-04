A key City Council committee expressed support Friday for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, instead of the 2024 games that the city had originally sought.The International Olympic Committee is looking at a plan to award the 2024 Games to Paris and then hold the 2028 Games in LA.The city had already given its OK for a 2024 bid, but now has to review the plan again with financial and other adjustments made for the four-year delay.Olympic athletes and residents urged the city to approve the 2028 plan, reminding them of the success of the 1984 Games in LA."I am a proud Olympian today," said swimmer Katherine Starr. "And when someone askS me if I'm an Olympian the first thing I say is I was in the Los Angeles Olympic Games."City council members expressed some concern since they are dealing with the uncertainties of a contract for an event that is 11 years away."Anytime you make a decision like this there are inherent risks but I do feel that we minimized them greatly and I think that's why there's a sense of confidence right now and optimism," said City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.City budget analysts are still reviewing the proposal and the City Council is expected to vote next Friday.The IOC is expected to make the decision in September.