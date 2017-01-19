POLITICS

LA students in DC to see history made
Students from Harvard-Westlake School in LA are visiting Washington D.C. for the inauguration and got to take a selfie with Vice-President elect Mike Pence. (KABC)

By
WASHINGTON (KABC) --
A group of high school students from Southern California is witnessing history up-close this week in the nation's capital.

Journalism students from Harvard-Westlake arrived in Washington to take pictures of the inauguration week. They even got to take a selfie with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and got a question-and-answer session with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The nonpartisan group made the plans to attend before they knew who would be elected president.

The visit is part of a program called Peace Works Travel.

The group has made other trips around the world, including to Laos and Rwanda.

"I came here to make history and see history being made," said Harvard Westlake senior Megan Cohen.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
