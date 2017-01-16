Some of the representatives made their intentions clear over the last few weeks, but others have come forward after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) after Lewis said he didn't view Trump as "a legitimate president."
See the list below of those who said they're not going (currently more than two dozen):
1. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-IL
He made a speech on the House floor January 10: "I could not look at my wife, my daughters or my grandson in the eye if I sat there and attended as if everything that candidate Donald Trump had said about The women, about The Latinos, or The Blacks, The Muslims or any of the other things he said in his speeches and Tweets - that any of that is OK or erased from my memory." Click here to read more about his decision.
2. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-MA
She posted her statement on social media January 5, saying: "After discussions with hundreds of my constituents, I do not feel that I can contribute to the normalization of the President-elect's divisive rhetoric by participating in the inauguration."
My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf— Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017
3. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-CA
She posted a statement January 12, saying: "Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing."
Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing. pic.twitter.com/P4whhl91ll— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 12, 2017
4. Rep. John Lewis, D-GA
He made the announcement in an interview for NBC's "Meet the Press" on January 13.
5. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-CA
In a Facebook post on January 7, he said: "I do accept the election results and support the peaceful transfer of power, but it is abundantly clear to me that with Donald Trump as our President, the United States is entering a dark and very dangerous political chapter."
6. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-MO
In an email statement to ABC News, spokesman Steven Englehardt said: "He will be home in St. Louis, speaking to school children. Not boycotting, just making a choice to spend time with his constituents."
7. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-NY
She posted on January 9 that she will not attend the inauguration and instead take part in the Women's March.
I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st. https://t.co/tlqS26ulj7— Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 9, 2017
8. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-AZ
He made a speech on the House floor January 13, saying he's not going to attend:
9. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-OR
He posted a statement on social media January 7, saying: "I will forgo the inauguration, spending the day instead in my district talking with Oregonians to hear their priorities, try to answer their questions, and prepare for the coming assault on the values and programs we hold dear. It is hard to think of a better use of my time on January 20th."
10. Rep. Mark Takano, D-CA
He posted a message on social media January 14 saying he won't attend. He said it was in support for Rep. Lewis:
"All talk, no action."— Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017
I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK
11. Rep. Jose Serrano, D-NY
He posted on social media January 12, saying he will not be at the inauguration:
I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/Uz3NTgXl35— Jose E. Serrano (@RepJoseSerrano) January 12, 2017
12. Mark DeSaulnier, D-CA
He announced on January 14 that he decided against going to the event:
It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017.— Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) January 14, 2017
13. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-NY
She posted on social media on January 14 saying she won't go because of the way Trump insulted Rep. Lewis:
I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017
14. Rep. John Conyers, D-MI
"No, he will not be attending," a spokesman said in email to ABC News.
15. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA
He posted a statement on his website on January 14, saying: "For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis." Read the full statement here.
16. Rep. Judy Chu, D-DA
She posted on social media on January 14, saying she won't attend because she's supporting Rep. Lewis:
After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration.— Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017
17. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA
She posted on social media January 15 that she was never planning to attend:
I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time.— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) January 15, 2017
18. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-WI
In a statement to ABC News, he said: "I was planning on attending the Inauguration on Friday out of respect for the office of President, while still making it back home on Saturday to attend the Women's March in Madison. However, after long consideration based on reading the Classified document on Russian hacking and the Trump candidacy on Thursday, the handling of his conflicts of interest, and this weekend's offensive tweets about a national hero Rep. John Lewis, I am no longer attending the event. At minimum, it's time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction. I hope for better, but will not hold my breath."
19. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-OH
Instead of going to the inauguration, she said on January 15 she will be home in Cleveland:
As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis— Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 15, 2017
20. Rep Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ
She announced on January 15 that she's not going to the inauguration. She's instead going to a prayer vigil in New Jersey:
I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil. pic.twitter.com/c5aJYEQOUW— Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 15, 2017
21. Rep. Pramila Jayapal D-WA
She posted a news release on her website on January 15, saying: "I had hoped in the days following the election that we would see a President-elect who broke from his campaign rhetoric and worked to unite the American people. Instead, we have seen this President-elect continue to use language and take actions that demean our history and our heroes, and undermine our democracy." Click here to read the full statement.
22. Adriano Espaillat, D-NY
He posted a brief statement to social media on January 15, saying he's not going:
I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump!— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 15, 2017
23. Rep. Adam Smith, D-WA
He issue a statement to ABC News on January 15, saying: "As the House of Representatives is not in session the week of Inauguration, Congressman Smith will spend the District Work Period at home in Washington state meeting with his constituents."
24. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-OR
His office confirmed to ABC News on January 15 that he will not be attending.
25. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-OR
He issued a statement to ABC News on January 15, saying: "I will be in Oregon this week, meeting with my constituents and discussing their priorities for the year. I usually do not attend presidential inauguration ceremonies, and as a general rule try to avoid pomp and circumstance events in Washington."
26. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY
His office confirmed to ABC News that he will not be attending. On CNN, he said: "The rhetoric and actions of Donald Trump have been so far beyond the pale -- so disturbing and disheartening -- and his continued failure to address his conflicts of interest, to adequately divest or even to fully disclose his financial dealings, or to sufficiently separate himself from the ethical misconduct that legal experts on both side of the aisle have identified have been so offensive I cannot in good conscience participate in this honored and revered democratic tradition of the peaceful transfer of power."
27. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allardm, D-CA
She issued a statement to ABC News, saying: "I thought long and hard about attending the Inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party. However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the Inauguration. For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the President-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric, and govern responsibly, respectfully, and compassionately, in accordance with our American values."
28. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-FL
A spokesperson told ABC News she will not be attending the inauguration, and will instead be at a wedding.