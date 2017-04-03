POLITICS

List of congressional candidates vying to succeed Xavier Becerra

Democratic Caucus Chairman Xavier Becerra, D-Calif., center, accompanied by Democratic Caucus Vice Chairman Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., right, speaks during a news conference. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

There are 23 candidates hoping to fill the open seat in Congress left vacant by Xavier Becerra, who was named the state's attorney general.

The election for the 34th Congressional District, which includes Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, downtown L.A. and Koreatown, will be held on Tuesday.

Here are the candidates, including profiles on the top six contenders:

ROBERT AHN - Democrat
Robert Ahn is one of 23 people vying for a congressional seat left open by Xavier Becerra, who is now California's attorney general.


While Ahn may have jumped into the race a little late, he has raised more than $300,000 in campaign donations. That is more than any of the other candidates. Much of that support is coming from L.A.'s Korean community, who see Ahn as their only hope for representation in Congress.

He has been endorsed by former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon and Jason Collins, the first openly gay NBA player who was Ahn's high school teammate at Harvard-Westlake School.

VANESSA ARAMAYO - Democrat

MARIA CABILDO - Democrat
Maria Cabildo is one of 23 candidates vying for a congressional seat left empty by Xavier Becerra, who was named the state's attorney general.


Maria Cabildo is a non-profit executive and veteran of the L.A. City Planning Commission, who has been endorsed by the Los Angeles Times. She said the reason she jumped into the race was the election of Trump as president.

"I felt that he was potentially so destructive to our American values that I couldn't continue to do what I've been doing," she said.

Cabildo said what she loved about the Times' endorsement is that it made clear that she already had a distinguished career outside of politics and that she has delivered for her community already.

ALEJANDRA CAMPOVERDI - Democrat
Alejandra Campoverdi is one of 23 candidates vying for a congressional seat left empty by now California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.


If you've been watching cable news within the last month, you've likely seen a political ad featuring Campoverdi. In it she reveals she has a gene that gives her an 85 percent chance of developing breast cancer. In two years, at the age of 39, she plans to have a double mastectomy.

She hopes the message will continue the conversation about women's bodies and their rights. Campoverdi is a former White House staff member for the Obama administration.

ARTURO CARMONA - Democrat
Arturo Carmona is one of 23 candidates vying for a congressional seat left empty by Xavier Becerra, who was named the state's attorney general.


Arturo Carmona served as the deputy political director of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. He sounds a little like the senator from Vermont, too. Carmona, a child of immigrants from Mexico, has worked as a legal advocate for immigrants for decades. Eyewitness News asked what we've asked others in this race - his opinion on our president.

"I feel that he is racist. I feel that he is a neo facist, based on the type of rhetoric he's advancing. I think that his divisive politics are breaking our country apart," Carmona said.

WENDY CARRILLO - Democrat

RICARDO DE LA FUENTE - Democrat

ADRIENNE NICOLE EDWARDS - Democrat

YOLIE FLORES - Democrat

MELISSA GARZA - Democrat

JIMMY GOMEZ - Democrat
Jimmy Gomez is one of 23 people vying for a congressional seat left open by Xavier Becerra, who is now California's attorney general.


The state Assembly member has been endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The front runner, who made it clear he doesn't like President Donald Trump, said he will fight for his potential constituents in Washington, D.C. He believes Democrats have a lot to protect during this administration.

SARA HERNANDEZ - Democrat
Sara Hernandez is one of 23 people vying for a congressional seat left open by Xavier Becerra, who is now California's attorney general.


Hernandez, who was a school teacher 10 years ago, decided to change careers and went to law school. She is the daughter of two civil rights attorneys who fought for farmworkers during the farmworker movement in the 70s and 80s.

The teacher-turned-lawyer hopes to revive and pass the Dream Act if she were elected to Congress. Hernandez also believes voters should help break the mold in politics and not vote for establishment Democrats.

STEVEN MAC - Democrat

ANGELA MCARDLE - Third party / other

SANDRA MENDOZA - Democrat

KENNETH MEJIA - Third party / other

RAYMOND MEZA - Democrat

WILLIAM MORRISON - Republican

MARK EDWARD PADILLA - Third party / other

ARMANDO SOTOMAYOR - Democrat

RICHARD JOSEPH SULLIVAN - Democrat

TRACY VAN HOUTEN - Democrat

TENAYA WALLACE - Democrat
