Los Angeles elections: Here's what's at stake

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Angelenos are heading to the polls on Tuesday to make their voices heard in key local races. Here's what's at stake.
Voters will decide several races - two different L.A. City Council district seats, two L.A. Unified School District board seats, and they will also vote on a measure that would change the LAPD's disciplinary system.
L.A. City Clerk Holly Wolcott said while voter turnout in local elections is typically low, they're crucial in giving people a say in where local dollars are spent.
"Local elections are really important to the voter, because they are the ones that have the most impact on your lives on a day-to-day basis," Wolcott said.
The L.A. City Council race between Councilmember Gil Cedillo and his challenger, Joe Bray-Ali has been in the spotlight. Bray-Ali has been under fire for a series of racist and derogatory statements he made online.
Also, voters will decide on a fresh face to represent District 7. Candidates Monica Rodriguez and Karo Torossian are vying for the seat left by former Councilmember Felipe Fuentes, who resigned in 2016.
In what has been the most expensive school board race in American history, incumbent Steve Zimmer is facing challenger Nick Melvoin for LAUSD's District 4. In District 6, both candidates are running on a platform that benefits kids with special needs.
Voters will also cast ballots on Charter Amendment C, which would allow police officers to choose an all-civilian review panel during disciplinary procedures. The current system involves two LAPD command staffers and one civilian.
With so many important decisions facing voters, Wolcott is urging everyone to cast their ballots.
"I would think it would be really important if you want to know or have an input on what goes on in your community to get out and have a voice in what you want to see get done," Wolcott said.
To find your polling place, visit https://lavote.net/locator.