POLITICS

Massive protest in LA planned for Trump's inauguration day
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Southern California protests against the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump on inauguration day, Friday. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of people are expected to take part in protests against the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump on inauguration day, Friday.

One major protest will be in downtown Los Angeles at the Staples Center, where more than 90 groups are expected to take part in a massive march and protest.

Organizers are asking people to miss work and school on Friday to participate in the protests. Among their demands are no mass deportations, no racism and respect for African-American communities under the Trump administration.

Members of Southern California religious and community organizations also expressed their commitment to make their places of worship a sanctuary during the Trump administration.

Many said they will resist Trump's policy proposals that target undocumented immigrants and discriminate against Arab, Middle Eastern, Muslim and South Asian communities.

"In three days a new administration is going to take over, an administration that includes members who have engaged for many years, not just during the election campaign, in demonizing, in dehumanizing many members of various communities in our country," said Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Marvin Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant, and his wife fled Honduras after she was stabbed and shot when they didn't pay a "war tax" imposed by violent gangs. Now they worry about being sent back to Honduras under a Trump administration.

"We find ourselves not able to sleep these days because we hear about lists of deportation and we wonder if we are on those lists," Ruiz said.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein, executive director of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, said religious organizations will do more than just provide sanctuary.

"We start with sanctuary with the notion of noncooperation, but it goes beyond that to every bone of our bodies fighting for justice," Klein said.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpprotestimmigrationLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Obamas traveling to Palm Springs after Trump's inauguration
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
Worker rescued in DTLA after 20-foot fall into cement tank
FBI task force shoots murder suspect in Anaheim
Husky stolen from Los Feliz family off the street
Companies refuse to help Chargers move from San Diego to LA
Obamas traveling to Palm Springs after Trump's inauguration
Obama reduces Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence
Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans
Show More
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn hopes to make winning team
Sinus rinse helps with asthma symptoms, study shows
Los Feliz Chevron employee fatally shot during robbery
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
2 injured in emergency plane landing at Corona Airport
More News
Top Video
Worker rescued in DTLA after 20-foot fall into cement tank
Los Feliz Chevron employee fatally shot during robbery
4 kids critically injured in Vermont Knolls house fire
Sinus rinse helps with asthma symptoms, study shows
More Video