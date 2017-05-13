Tensions ran high at a town hall meeting hosted by Rep. Maxine Waters in Inglewood on Saturday.Several supporters of President Donald Trump were escorted out of the Inglewood High School auditorium before and during the Democratic congresswoman's speech.Trump's advocates recently have been critical of Waters, who repeatedly has called for the president to be impeached.Protesters on Saturday posted signs outside the high school, calling for Waters herself to be impeached.Inside the venue, many of Waters' supporters conducted a counter-protest of sorts by cheering loudly whenever her remarks were interrupted by hecklers.