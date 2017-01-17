Obamas traveling to Palm Springs after Trump's inauguration

President Barack Obama and his family will travel to Palm Springs following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.White House spokesman Josh Earnest confirmed that the Obamas will fly to Southern California for a vacation after Trump is sworn in as president.Obama will be joined by first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia as they depart Washington.The Obamas will use the presidential plane to fly to Palm Springs, but it won't be referred to as Air Force One because that designation only applies when the current president is on board.It's unclear how long the Obamas will be in Palm Springs, but they aren't expected to host any public events while in California.The Obamas have rented a home in Washington and intend to live there as private citizens until Sasha finishes high school.