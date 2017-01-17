POLITICS

Obamas traveling to Palm Springs after Trump's inauguration

President Barack Obama, Malia Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and Sasha Obama walk to Air Force One after leaving Yosemite National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By ABC7.com staff
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
President Barack Obama and his family will travel to Palm Springs following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest confirmed that the Obamas will fly to Southern California for a vacation after Trump is sworn in as president.

Obama will be joined by first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia as they depart Washington.

MORE: President Obama's inauguration day plans

The Obamas will use the presidential plane to fly to Palm Springs, but it won't be referred to as Air Force One because that designation only applies when the current president is on board.

It's unclear how long the Obamas will be in Palm Springs, but they aren't expected to host any public events while in California.

The Obamas have rented a home in Washington and intend to live there as private citizens until Sasha finishes high school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamadonald trumppresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationPalm SpringsRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
POLITICS
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
Karen Bass asks public on social media if she should attend Trump inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
FBI task force shoots murder suspect in Anaheim
Obama reduces Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence
Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn hopes to make winning team
Los Feliz Chevron employee fatally shot during robbery
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
2 injured in emergency plane landing at Corona Airport
Show More
Riverside 5th-grader creates 'kill list' of fellow students
CHLA laptop stolen containing patient data
Wife of Pulse shooter charged with aiding and abetting
Man 'sextorts' LA County girl while posing as Justin Bieber
Pet of the Week: Peaches, a female terrier mix
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos