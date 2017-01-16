DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A growing number of Democratic lawmakers announced they would boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
The announcements come after Trump took aim at Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of his election.
Dozens of Congress members, including many from California, said Trump's Twitter attack on Lewis went too far.
"I will not be going. I was not going to make a big deal out of it. I was just quietly going to not attend," Rep. Mark Takano of Riverside said.
"People have not forgotten that he attacked a Mexican-American judge, that he attacked a Gold-Star family and now a civil rights icon. This is a bridge too far and I cannot pretend this is a normal bridge of power," Takano continued.
CNN identified at least 26 members of Congress who said they wouldn't attend Trump's inauguration.
As House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi will take part as she accompanies President Barack Obama to the ceremony, but she said she supports Democrats who decided to opt out.
"I think the press should look into the Republicans who didn't go to President Obama's inauguration as well because you're making it sound like something that's different but it isn't," Pelosi said.
Democrat Linda Sanchez of Whittier said despite Trump's recent comments, she was eager to attend.
"I want to be there visible in the audience. I want to be there at every turn because I want him to see that I'm going to be an agent for change and I'll be standing up and fighting for what's good for my constituents. I'm not going to hand him the keys to the kingdom and walk away and say, 'have at it,'" Sanchez said.