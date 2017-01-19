POLITICS

Past presidential letters to incoming commander in chief

Letters from the National Archives and Records Administration show personal messages from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush (right) and from George W. Bush to Barack Obama (left). (National Archives and Records Administration)

WASHINGTON --
As one White House administration transfers power to another, it's customary for the outgoing president to leave a message for the incoming commander in chief.

The letters are handwritten with the official White House seal and dated for the day of the new president's inauguration.

As Donald Trump prepares to settle into the Oval Office, ABC News is taking a look at the personal notes of previous presidents.

ABC News obtained the letters from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush and from Bush to Barack Obama.

Both letters feature words of wisdom and encouragement to the incoming president.

The following is the letter Clinton wrote to Bush:

A handwritten letter from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush dated Jan. 20, 2001.

January 20, 2001

Dear George,

Today you embark on the greatest venture, with the greatest honor, that can come to an American citizen.

Like me, you are especially fortunate to lead our country in a time of profound and largely positive change, when old questions, not just about the role of government, but about the very nature of our nation, must be answered anew.

You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are President of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness.

The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible.

My prayers are with you and your family. Godspeed.

Sincerely,
- Bill


The following is the letter Bush wrote to Obama:

A handwritten letter from George W. Bush to Barack Obama dated Jan. 20, 2009.

Jan 20, 2009

Dear Barack,

Congratulations on becoming our President. You have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life.

Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face.

There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your "friends" will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.

God bless you.

Sincerely,

- GW
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamageorge w. bushbill clintonpresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationdonald trumpu.s. & world
Load Comments
POLITICS
Spectators flock to D.C. on the day before Donald Trump's inauguration
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
Garcetti talks Chargers move, Lucas museum, homelessness
Groups protest treasury pick Steve Mnuchin near Bel Air home
More Politics
Top Stories
'El Chapo' being extradited to US
5K become citizens in LA before Trump inauguration
Actor Miguel Ferrer of 'NCIS' dies at 61
2nd storm to hit Southland Friday morning
Commerce swimming coach charged for child sex assault
How will Trump's administration impact LGBT parents?
Doctors diagnose Barbara Bush with bronchitis
Show More
Mom shows off toddler taped to wall on Facebook Live
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Teen abducted at birth still loves only mom she's known
Pet of the Week: 10-year-old foxhound mix named Lulu
OC kidnapping, murder suspect shot by police in San Diego
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos