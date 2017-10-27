POLITICS

Plan to divide California into 3 new states clears first hurdle

EMBED </>More Videos

A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot.

SAN FRANCISCO --
A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot.

The plan is being funded by Bay Area tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into sections.

That plan failed.

Draper argues that citizens would be better served by three smaller state governments, rather than one large one.

The three-way split goes like this: Northern California would include the Bay Area all the way to the Oregon border, Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state.

A new California would begin in Los Angeles county and cover most of the coastal areas.

Opponents say the plan would create chaos.

"Creating three new governments three new legislatures, three new governors and then having to disrupt what we have as a state all our prison systems, our higher education systems," said political analyst Steven Maviglio. "I think diversity is what makes California great and this would actually ruin it."

If the measure were to make it on the ballot and be approved by voters it would also still need permission from Congress.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscaliforniacalifornia legislationlegislationbudgetsilicon valleyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
Poll: 68 percent of Californians oppose Calexit
California secession effort approved to gather signatures
POLITICS
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
Trump holding back some JFK files, releases others
More Politics
Top Stories
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn
10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase
Doctor testifies that Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, was brain dead
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Fla.
Show More
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Dodgers donuts being served in Woodland Hills ahead of Game 3
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Dodgers fans show off their team spirit during World Series
More News
Top Video
Brother of Las Vegas mass shooter, pleads not guilty to child porn charges
10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Doctor testifies that Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, was brain dead
More Video