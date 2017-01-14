POLITICS

Rep. Ted Lieu won't attend Trump inauguration over tweets about John Lewis

Rep. Ted Lieu (L), President-Elect Donald Trump (C) and Rep. John Lewis (R) are shown in photos. (Photo by Brian Dowling/Invision/AP / AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rep. Ted Lieu, who represents California's 33rd District in Los Angeles County, announced Saturday that he will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration following tweets Trump made about civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis.

Lieu is one of at least 16 Democrats who will not be attending the ceremony on Jan. 20. In a statement, he said it was a personal decision and that he doesn't dispute Trump's presidency.

"Trump - who lost the popular vote - made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements," he said. "In addition, he attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis."

In a series of tweets, Trump said Lewis was "all talk" and "no action or results."


Lewis, who is a 16-term congressman and represents a portion of Atlanta, Georgia, said Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of possible Russian interference during the election. It was part of an interview set to air on Sunday for NBC's "Meet the Press."

Lewis added that he would not be attending Trump's inauguration because of that, which is the first ceremony he will miss since joining Congress 30 years ago.

The flurry of comments and responses come days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Nearly 50 years ago, Lewis suffered a skull fracture during the march in Selma, Alabama and has devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans. Lewis is also one of the original Freedom Riders.

Trump's assertion that Lewis' district is "falling apart" and "crime infested" is hard to prove.

Georgia's 5th Congressional District includes the Atlanta metro region, which has a large African-American population. The district is considered one of the nation's fastest growing areas, but its crime and poverty rates are higher than the national average.

The district has an 8.2 percent unemployment rate and the median household income is about $48,000, according to the Census Bureau.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationdonald trumpcivil rightscongresshouse of representativestwitterWashington D.C.Los Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
A look back at the rise of Michelle Obama
City faces backlash after referring to MLK Day as 'Great Americans Day'
Donald Trump denies, denounces reports of Russian ties
Presidential inaugurations through the years
More Politics
Top Stories
Uber driver killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspects flee
Montebello teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
LASD launching drone system to help in tactical operations
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in September
Floating body discovered near marina in Wilmington
A look back at the rise of Michelle Obama
Tarzana woman vanishes from Reseda parking lot
Show More
Yiannopoulos, Shkreli event canceled after protests erupt at UC Davis
'Jerry Maguire' video store opens in Echo Park
What happens to Covered California if Obamacare repealed?
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
Dad of Anaheim motel kidnap victim pleads for public's help
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos