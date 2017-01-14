Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Rep. Ted Lieu, who represents California's 33rd District in Los Angeles County, announced Saturday that he will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration following tweets Trump made about civil rights leader and Rep. John Lewis.Lieu is one of at least 16 Democrats who will not be attending the ceremony on Jan. 20. In a statement, he said it was a personal decision and that he doesn't dispute Trump's presidency."Trump - who lost the popular vote - made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements," he said. "In addition, he attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis."In a series of tweets, Trump said Lewis was "all talk" and "no action or results."Lewis, who is a 16-term congressman and represents a portion of Atlanta, Georgia, said Trump's presidency was illegitimate because of possible Russian interference during the election. It was part of an interview set to air on Sunday for NBC's "Meet the Press."Lewis added that he would not be attending Trump's inauguration because of that, which is the first ceremony he will miss since joining Congress 30 years ago.The flurry of comments and responses come days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.Nearly 50 years ago, Lewis suffered a skull fracture during the march in Selma, Alabama and has devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans. Lewis is also one of the original Freedom Riders.Trump's assertion that Lewis' district is "falling apart" and "crime infested" is hard to prove.Georgia's 5th Congressional District includes the Atlanta metro region, which has a large African-American population. The district is considered one of the nation's fastest growing areas, but its crime and poverty rates are higher than the national average.The district has an 8.2 percent unemployment rate and the median household income is about $48,000, according to the Census Bureau.