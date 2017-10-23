Santa Clarita Elementary School is at the heart of a heated debate between community members after a scarecrow with President Donald Trump's face on it was displayed along with others on campus.Hundreds weighed in on Facebook where someone posted the picture and wrote, "No matter what your political affiliation is, this was 100% inappropriate for elementary students to see at Santa Clarita Elementary today!"Another said it was degrading and teaching children it's OK to disrespect the president.One parent of a 7-year-old expressed his concern over the matter."He just came home and said he saw a scarecrow of Donald Trump at his school and basically it's just not the time or place for things like that to be put up," he said. "And he's pretty young, you know, seven years old in first grade," the father said.Another parent told Eyewitness News the sixth-grade classroom voted on how to present the scarecrow along with others from different classrooms, saying she doesn't think it's a big deal. Another resident said he supports the teacher and believes the children are free to express themselves.Saugus Union School District Superintendent Dr. Joan Lucid said in statement, "The Saugus Union School District strives to create a positive learning environment for all of our children. We were made aware of the event this weekend and will work to ensure that any similar instance will not occur in the future.""We regret the concern that this has caused and will implement safeguards to make certain that this will not happen again. Safety and excellence in education are our top priorities and we will continue to work to make our campuses accepting places for all perspectives. Thank you."