Trump supporters rally in Westwood

A few dozen supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Westwood to show their support for the president and his policies.Those attending the rally said they support Trump's progress and policies on immigration, jobs and his Supreme Court appointee.Some acknowledged it was hard to support the GOP president in a Democratic-leaning city like Los Angeles."It's been hard, especially in L.A.," said Trump supporter Jacob Ellenhorn."The city is completely blue. It's a Democratic stronghold. But I think that there's also kind of a strength that was given to conservative voices because Trump is the president, Republicans are in control of the three branches of government right now. That really helped and emboldened a lot of people."