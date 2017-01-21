Thousands gather in Expo Park for Archdiocese's OneLife LA

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Thousands of people gathered in Exposition Park on Saturday for the third annual OneLife LA.
The event organized by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was described as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life.
While the pro-life position on abortion was one of the highlighted themes, Archbishop Jose Gomez said there were a range of other concerns as well.
"We celebrate life," Gomez said. "Life that sometimes in our society is not valued. We have situations like the immigration issue, we have assisted suicide, we have the abortion issue. It's important for all of us to come together and support each other."