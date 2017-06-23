ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Local Muslims and police are gearing up for a major religious holiday that will take place Sunday at Angel Stadium.
Muslims from 100 mosques in the greater Los Angeles area will gather as one for Eid al-Fitr. The event marks the end of Ramadan and the month-long fast. As many as 15,000 people are expected at Angel Stadium. Shaykh Mustafa Umar of the Islamic Institute of Orange County said his group is working with many organizations for security during the celebration.
"We're working with the police department, we're working with the FBI and we're working with the stadium itself," he said.
The recent attack on worshipers at a London mosque and the beating of a Muslim teen to death in Northern Virginia have heightened awareness. Officials sent out alerts to local Muslims, urging women wearing hijabs not to venture out alone at night.
"I trust in God that I will be safe, and I hope that nothing comes to our area," said Nicole Bovey Alhakawati of the Islamic Institute of Orange County.
The Anaheim Police Department and Angel Stadium are keeping their plans to secure the facility quiet. The stadium released a statement saying, "Security is our number one priority in each and every one of our events and as a matter of police, we do not comment on the specifics."
Mustafa Umar said all the groups involved are investing more than usual on security, including metal detectors and a public address system outside to drown out potential hecklers with music.
"Security is probably triple than what it's been in past years," he said.
Stadium gates will open at 6 a.m. Sunday. All attendees must have a ticket obtained from a local mosque. Umar said he's ready for potential protesters.
"Pray for them to understand the reality of what Islam is and what Muslims stand for," he said.