BUENA PARK, Calif. --California officials have approved the reopening of rides at Knott's Berry Farm and two other amusement parks similar to the one that malfunctioned in Ohio, killing an 18-year-old and injuring seven others.
Three other rides, including one at the Orange County Fair, remain closed pending further review.
The Fire Ball broke apart mid-air at the Ohio State Fair, throwing riders from their seats. The fatal incident prompted the closure of at least six California rides and others across the country as a safety precaution.
Cal/OSHA has approved the reopening of three rides with some similarities, but a different design, as the Fire Ball.
The approval came after additional testing that uses magnetic fields or ultrasonic waves to examine the ride's structure without dismantling it.
The reopened rides are:
--La Revolucion at Knott's Berry Farm
--Delirium at California's Great America in Santa Clara
--Beach Blaster at Belmont Park in San Diego
The decision came after ride owners successfully completed testing and inspections.
Three rides in California that are similar to the Fire Ball remain closed, pending more communication with the manufacturer. Those include:
--G Force, at the Orange County Fair
--Fire Ball, at the Cal Expo State Fair
--Fire Ball, at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
For more information, see this statement from Cal/OSHA.