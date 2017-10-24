School evacuated, Hwy 33 shut down amid wind-driven brush fire in Ventura

A brush fire that started near Highway 33 in west Ventura prompted the evacuation of an area school Tuesday. (KABC)

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire that started near Highway 33 in west Ventura prompted the evacuation of an area school and the closure of Highway 33 in both directions Tuesday.

Initial reports estimated the fire, dubded the "Vista Fire," at two acres, before several spot fires were sparked by windy conditions, spreading the blaze to 150 acres.

According to Ventura County fire officials, there was a potential threat to the town of Casitas Pass. The school evacuated was Teen Challenge at 6790 N. Ventura Ave.

Highway 33 northbound and southbound were closed at Casitas Vista and Sulfur Mountain, respectively. Santa Ana Road was also closed in both directions, according to Ventura County fire officials.

A power outage triggered by the fire was affecting 3,300 people near Stanley and Ventura roads, fire officials said.


Fire officials were assessing whether to issue shelter or evacuation orders due to the blaze.

Large aircraft were fighting the fire along with 100 firefighters.
