SCIENCE

Los Angeles experts warn about phony eclipse glasses as celestial event nears

EMBED </>More Videos

When the moon temporarily blocks the sun on Aug. 21, millions of people will be watching. But if you're not wearing certified eclipse glasses, you could be in danger of damaging your eyes. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
When the moon temporarily blocks the sun on Aug. 21, millions of people will be watching. But if you're not wearing certified eclipse glasses, you could be in danger of damaging your eyes.

"If you stare at the sun and you allow that light to get into your eye, you can in fact go blind," Dr. Ed Krupp said.

Krupp, with Griffith Observatory, said this will be the most promoted eclipse in history. But he wants people to be careful with counterfeit or homemade viewing devices, which won't protect against infrared and ultra violet light.

Mark Margolis runs Rainbow Symphony, a Los Angeles-based company that manufactures eclipse glasses. He said they've sold tens of millions over the past three years leading up to the big day.

"There's a lot of glasses that are coming into the market that are made in other places that haven't gone through the rigorous testing that our glasses have. They don't have the ISO - ISO testing has not been done," he said.

The lenses on Margolis' glasses allow a low and safe percentage of light into the eye, while counterfeit glasses may not.

The American Astronomical Society said the counterfeits may have the mandatory ISO mark, but no number. Real eclipse glasses also provide a way for the user to contact a manufacturer.

In Los Angeles, we'll see a partial eclipse, where 60 percent of the sun will be covered. Krupp said the eclipse will start at 9:05 a.m. PST and be done by 11:44 a.m. PST.

"It will look like a big bite taken out of the sun," he said.

The glasses are being sold at convenience stores and at the Griffith Observatory gift shop. Google has also donated the glasses to public libraries throughout the country, where you can get them for free.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencesolar eclipseeclipsespacetechnologyeye careLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
Local company creates parts for NASA's Orion spacecraft launch
9-year-old 'guardian of the galaxy' eyes job at NASA
More Science
Top Stories
Man found dead in Orange; homicide investigation underway
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
Lotto fever high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
CHLA offers new approach to prevent injuries in young athletes
3 killed in San Diego after Border Patrol chase ends in crash
Driver recounts hit-and-run on 10 Freeway in Rialto
Show More
Lamborghini bursts into flames on Irvine road
Ex-US Customs worker charged with assaulting woman at LAX
Family relieved after dad's deportation order thrown out
Carlos Vela introduced as LAFC's 1st player
LA 2028: City Council gives green light to bring games to LA
More News
Top Video
Man found dead in Orange; homicide investigation underway
Judge dismisses Denver DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Irwindale Speedway announces its last day will be in 2018
Lotto fever high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
More Video