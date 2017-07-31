Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree National Park

EMBED </>More Videos

073117-kabc-6pm-joshua-tree-missing-couple-vid (KABC)

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Rescue crews, sheriff's deputies and highway patrol officers are searching for two people who apparently vanished while hiking in Joshua Tree National Park.

Authorities said Joseph Orbeso and Rachel Nguyen, both in their 20s, were supposed to check out of their accommodations near the park at 11 a.m. on July 28. They never did. All of their belongings were left behind, according to the National Park Service.

Park service officials said a vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the northwest area of the park near Maize Loop. Orbeso's cell phone pinged from a location inside the park around 4 p.m. on July 27.

There has been no reported sign of Orbeso or Nguyen since.

Search and rescue teams with air and K-9 assistance are combing the park in search of the couple. If you have seen or had contact with with a couple fitting the description, please call San Bernardino Dispatch at 909-383-5652.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manmissing womanmissing personhikingnational park servicesearch and rescueJoshua TreeSan Bernardino CountyThousand Palms
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Father of South Pasadena boy to plead guilty in his death
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Long Beach residents upset over late-night flights
NB 405 to be closed near LAX overnight for Metro project
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Aliso Viejo listed in top 10 safest cities report
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
Show More
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
Group swarm police who arrest man doing donuts in OC parking lot
Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline
Robbery suspect charged in 2 Riverside heists
More News
Top Video
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Long Beach residents upset over late-night flights
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
NB 405 to be closed near LAX overnight for Metro project
More Video