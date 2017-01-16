LOS ANGELES (KABC) --More than 30 museums in Southern California will open their doors for free during the 12th annual Museums Free-for-All on Jan. 29.
Visitors will be able to take in art, cultural heritage, natural history, and science at 32 museums free of charge.
The offer is for general museum admission and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees also apply.
Metro has also partnered with the museums and will be offering additional discounts.
Here are the 32 museums participating:
- Annenberg Space for Photography
- Armory Center for the Arts
- Autry Museum of the American West
- The Broad
- California African American Museum
- California Science Center
Excludes IMAX films and The Science Behind Pixar Exhibition. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour.
- Columbia Memorial Space Center
Offering free admission on Saturday, Jan. 28, instead of Sunday, Jan. 29.
- Craft & Folk Art Museum
- Descanso Gardens
Free, timed tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at www.descansogardens.org.
- Fowler Museum at UCLA
- Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine
- Getty Center
- Getty Villa
Free, timed tickets are required. Visit www.getty.edu.
- Hammer Museum
- Japanese American National Museum
- Kidspace Children's Museum
- Laguna Art Museum
- La Brea Tar Pits and Museum
General admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall.
- La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
- The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)
- Museum of Tolerance
- Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
Free tickets available at nhm.org/freeforall.
- Orange County Museum of Art
- The Paley Center for Media
- Pasadena Museum of California Art
- Petersen Automotive Museum
Reserve timed tickets in advance here
- Pomona College Museum of Art
- Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Skirball Cultural Center
Noah's Ark timed-entry, one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served.
- Sunnylands
- Zimmer Children's Museum