80-foot float gets stuck on way to Rose Parade
An 80-foot float got stuck on its way from Irwindale to Pasadena before its big debut in the Rose Parade.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The floats for the 128th Rose Parade moved slowly toward Pasadena late Sunday evening preparing for their worldwide debut on Monday.

But for one float, the trip got a little bumpy when it struggled to make a turn because it was too long.

The 80-foot Lucy Pets float couldn't make a turn around a lamppost and officials had to call in a tow truck to help maneuver the float which will feature surfing dogs during the parade.

2017 Rose Parade Guide: Everything you need to know

Fiesta Parade Floats has a dozen floats that will be seen by millions of people watching the parade on TV.

But before they can be seen by the world, they had to travel 19 miles from Irwindale to Pasadena at about 3 mph.

ROSE PARADE FORECAST: Here's the weather you can expect in Pasadena Monday morning

ABC7's live coverage of the Rose Parade beings at 8 a.m.

If you're on-the-go Monday morning, take ABC7's coverage with you using the free ABC7 Los Angeles app. Click here to download.

In the video player above, ABC7's Melissa MacBride reports live from the float procession.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
