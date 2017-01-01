80-foot float gets stuck on way to Rose Parade

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) --The floats for the 128th Rose Parade moved slowly toward Pasadena late Sunday evening preparing for their worldwide debut on Monday.
But for one float, the trip got a little bumpy when it struggled to make a turn because it was too long.
The 80-foot Lucy Pets float couldn't make a turn around a lamppost and officials had to call in a tow truck to help maneuver the float which will feature surfing dogs during the parade.
Fiesta Parade Floats has a dozen floats that will be seen by millions of people watching the parade on TV.
But before they can be seen by the world, they had to travel 19 miles from Irwindale to Pasadena at about 3 mph.
