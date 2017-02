All year, ABC7 highlights Cool Kids who make a difference in their communities across Southern California.On Saturday, we got to honor those students and the difference they make at a luncheon in Glendale.ABC7 reporter Mayde Gomez acted as mistress of ceremonies.You can nominate a cool kid online here and we may air their story.Nominees must be between 14 and 18 years old, and live within ABC7's five-county viewing area.