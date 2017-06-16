SOCIETY

Family seeks live-in nanny for their haunted house

(Shutterstock)

If you're a childcare professional who is looking for a terrifyingly good job opportunity, this spooky nannying gig might be right up your alley.

A family of four living in Scottish Borders is seeking a live-in nanny whose duties would include "preparing breakfast, getting the children ready for school, dropping off and picking up from school." The job would pay 50,000 pounds per year (about $64,000) and would offer 28 vacation days.

The only catch? The house they live in is supposedly haunted. From the job posting on childcare.co.uk:

We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. 5 nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving. This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children."

The family said in the job posting that they haven't personally experienced any supernatural occurrences but wanted to be as "up-front as possible to find the right person."

This isn't the first job posting that required candidates to live in a spooky setting. In 2015, the Bureau of Land Management looke for volunteers to live in a ghost town in Missoula, Montana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhaunted houseu.s. & worldfamilychildrendistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Lady Gaga teams up with Starbucks for charity campaign
LAPD promotes its 1st female Asian-American supervisor pilot
The best beaches in the U.S. ranked
Hundreds rappel down 16-story building in OC
More Society
Top Stories
Funeral to honor firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
South LA gunman in custody after shootout with police
Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself guilty of manslaughter
Amazon buying Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
Kidnapping suspect in standoff with police on Sylmar roof arrested
What's the best advice you ever got from your dad?
The best beaches in the U.S. ranked
Show More
30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire
Lady Gaga teams up with Starbucks for charity campaign
5-week-old puppies rescued from hot car
Wife of murdered Woodland Hills hairdresser arrested
Local couple donates $32M to Torrance hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos