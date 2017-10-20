Best ways to celebrate Halloween in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's the most wicked time of the year and we've got your Halloween must-dos for family fun and true horror fans!
Halloween Time at Disneyland and California Adventure
Halloween Time at Disneyland is always a fun time between the decorations and re-themed rides, but this year Disney's California Adventure is also joining in on the fun. Oogie Boogie greets you at the front gate and there are spooky new decorations all the way down Buena Vista Street as you make your way to Cars Land, where you can visit the cars in their "carstumes" and take a ride on Mater's Junkyard JamBOOree. Then head over to Paradise Gardens to celebrate the new Disney Pixar movie "Coco." Once the sun goes down, you can even take a ride on the Halloween-themed version of Guardians of the Galaxy ride "Monsters After Dark." It's a spooktacular time for the whole family! https://disneyland.disney.go.com/
Garner Holt
Garner Holt Productions, Inc. says it has created more animatronic figures than any company in history. is the most complete design and production workshop in the world. In addition to animatronics, their work also includes designing themed attractions, parade floats, museums, retail and restaurant locations, and more. Creating well-known mascots such as Chuck E. Cheese, as well as the abominable snowman in the Matterhorn, and several figures in both the Jungle Cruise and the Tiki Room at Disneyland, you never know what projects of theirs you will see next! http://www.garnerholt.com/
Warner Bros. Studio Tour: Horror Made Here
The backlot at Warner Brothers Studios has been made over for a spooky tour called "Horror Made Here: Festival of Frights." This tour is a celebration of everything epic in the horror genre of which Warner Brothers has ever played a part. On this tour, you can expect to see things from movies like "It," "The Conjuring 2," "Annabelle," and "A Nightmare on Elm Street." If scary movies are your thing, then this is definitely the tour for you! https://www.wbstudiotour.com/horror-made-here
Beetle House L.A.
Beetle House is a restaurant and bar in which the dishes, atmosphere, and drinks are inspired by Tim Burton films and the macabre. The pop-up restaurant celebrates Halloween every day and the owner says it will stick around as long as guests continue coming in. http://www.beetlehousenyc.com/la-reservations/
The Franken Stand
The Franken Stand is a year-round Frankenstein-themed, all-vegan hot dog stand. With favorites like the "Jekyll and Hyde" and "The Lugosi," everyone can enjoy different takes on vegan hot dogs and make every dog their own by using the DIY condiment bar. The Franken Stand can be found every Sunday in Santa Clarita at The Gentle Barn, a sanctuary for animals rescued from abuse and neglect. As a mobile stand, you can also hire them to cater your event and serve up spooky vegan fun on a bun!
https://www.thefrankenstand.com/index.html
http://www.gentlebarn.org/
Haunted Hayride L.A.
L.A.'s Haunted Hayride has become an annual tradition now in its ninth year. The 30-acre attraction consists of a 25-minute nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a pitch black maze. Founder Melissa Carbone also has a new book called, "Ready, Fire, Aim: How I Turned a Hobby Into an Empire," detailing how she pitched and landed the biggest investment in television's "Shark Tank" history, allowing her to expand her love of horror into a year-round business which now includes "The Great Horror Camp Out," where brave souls attempt to survive the scariest 12-hour overnight camping trip imaginable!
http://losangeleshauntedhayride.com
http://www.greathorrorcampout.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Ready-Fire-Aim-Turned-Empire/dp/1944648968
Esotouric Bus Adventures
Esotouric Bus Adventures is not your ordinary tour company. With routes veering off into L.A.'s fascinating, neglected neighborhoods, with a focus on Literary tours, California Culture, Rock& Roll and their most popular, True Crime tours. A 4-hour tour with Esotouric is just the right mixture of fascinating and freaky. https://esotouric.com/
Bearded Lady Mystic Museum
Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum in Burbank is a museum of mysticism, fortune telling, magic, and the occult. The current exhibits take you back in time with "Slashback!," a replica of an '80s video store featuring over 400 horror VHS tapes and artwork that pays homage to the lost stores, as well as a Ben Cooper exhibit honoring the plastic masks and costumes that date back to 1937. This museum is like walking through the history of Halloween and is an experience like no other. https://www.facebook.com/themysticmuseum/
Adele's of Hollywood
Adele's has been dressing Hollywood in costumes since 1945. At Adele's you can find any costume or accessory you may need including accessories like masks, wigs, and makeup. They also create gorgeous, handmade costumes of all sorts and have packaged costumes of more well-known characters. You may even rent a piece of a costume that was used in cinematic history, like the headpiece from "Cleopatra." Open year-round, Adele's is the place to go for any costuming needs! http://www.adelescostumes.com/
