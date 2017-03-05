SOCIETY

'626 Golden Streets' gathers bicyclists, pedestrians to celebrate Gold Line extension

EMBED </>More News Videos

Pedestrians and bicyclists were taking over streets in the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday for one of Southern California's largest open street events. (KABC)

By
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Pedestrians and bicyclists were taking over streets in the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday for one of Southern California's largest open street events.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., about 18 miles of streets were closed to vehicles through seven foothill cities from South Pasadena to Azusa.

The Metro-sponsored "626 Golden Streets" event celebrates the Foothill Gold Line extension to Azusa, which opened to the public exactly one year ago.

"This particular open-streets route parallels the Gold Line all along the way, so if you get tired, you want to take a short cut, you can easily get on the Gold Line...so it's the perfect way to bicycle and discover transit," said Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero.

You can walk, jog, skate or bike along the path that follows the Gold Line route. Along the journey are various hubs with food, drinks, games and more.

Metro was running three-car trains on the Gold Line to support event attendees. The event ends at 3 p.m.
Related Topics:
societycommunitymetrobicyclerunningSouth PasadenaLos Angeles CountyAzusa
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
Two zoos team up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health
Cool Kid Alondra Guzman tutors young students
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More Society
Top Stories
White House asks Congress to probe alleged Obama power abuse
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
Man armed with pipe fatally shot by police in downtown LA, officials say
Vandalism investigation underway at Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn
Bellflower teacher honored with surprise award and $25K
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
More than 500 attend Rep. Steve Knight's town hall in Palmdale
Show More
10 arrested in Berkeley pro-Trump rally that turned violent
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
US Soccer adopts rule banning protest during national anthems
Hyundai's trio of new cars to challenge competition in electric vehicle market
Brawny Woman replaces man for Women's History Month
More News
Top Video
Man armed with pipe fatally shot by police in downtown LA, officials say
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
Bellflower teacher honored with surprise award and $25K
10 arrested in Berkeley pro-Trump rally that turned violent
More Video