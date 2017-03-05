Pedestrians and bicyclists were taking over streets in the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday for one of Southern California's largest open street events.Beginning at 8:30 a.m., about 18 miles of streets were closed to vehicles through seven foothill cities from South Pasadena to Azusa.The Metro-sponsored "626 Golden Streets" event celebrates the Foothill Gold Line extension to Azusa, which opened to the public exactly one year ago."This particular open-streets route parallels the Gold Line all along the way, so if you get tired, you want to take a short cut, you can easily get on the Gold Line...so it's the perfect way to bicycle and discover transit," said Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero.You can walk, jog, skate or bike along the path that follows the Gold Line route. Along the journey are various hubs with food, drinks, games and more.Metro was running three-car trains on the Gold Line to support event attendees. The event ends at 3 p.m.