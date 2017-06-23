SOCIETY

Boys in Britain wear skirts to protest school's dress code

Male students at Isca Academy wore skirts after they weren't allowed to wear shorts in hot weather. (Shutterstock)

After they were told they couldn't wear shorts, these boys decided to wear skirts instead.

Boys at the Isca Academy in Exeter, Britain asked for permission to wear shorts due to the hot weather. The boys were told that wearing shorts would be against the school's dress policy so they decided to wear tartan skirts instead.


"We're not allowed to wear shorts, and I'm not sitting in trousers all day, it's a bit hot," one of the students told BBC.

Around 30 boys participated in the skirt protest, saying the idea came from the head teacher, although they originally thought she was joking, according to BBC.

Some parents of kids participating in the protest say they're proud of their children for standing up for their rights.

"I feel extremely proud of them all for standing up for their rights. People are always talking about equal right for males and females and school uniform shouldn't be any different", one parent told BBC.

The boys seem to have had fun protesting as well. According to The Guardian, when one boy was asked if he was enjoying the experience, "he said he appreciated the 'nice breeze.'"

Video courtesy of DevonLive.com.
