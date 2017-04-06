SOCIETY

Celebrities react to comedian Don Rickles' death

Don Rickles accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards on Sunday April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Comedian Don Rickles has died due to complications from kidney failure. He was 90.

Celebrities reacted on social media to the death of the award-winning comedian.
