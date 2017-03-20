  • BREAKING NEWS James Comey testifies at House intelligence committee hearing - WATCH LIVE
Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade visits ABC7

Mickey and Minnie Mouse show off spectacular floats from Disney's Main Street Electrical Parade. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Main Street Electrical Parade is back at Disneyland and Mickey and Minnie Mouse stopped by ABC7 to show off some of its spectacular floats.

The parade hadn't been at Disneyland since 1996 and came back this winter after spending time at Walt Disney World.

The Main Street Electrical Parade will be at Disneyland until June 18.

In the video player above, ABC7's Brandi Hitt gives us a close-up look at Main Street Electrical Parade floats.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
