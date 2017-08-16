SOCIETY

Hollywood Forever Cemetery to take out Confederate memorial after public demands removal

EMBED </>More Videos

Many people urged the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to remove a Confederate memorial on the property, and the group which owns the stone piece chose to do so Tuesday. (KABC)

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Many people urged the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to remove a Confederate memorial on the property, and the group which owns the stone piece chose to do so Tuesday.

The memorial has been at the cemetery since 1925, but the decision to remove it came in a matter of hours because of growing outrage after the Charlottesville, Virginia chaos and threats of vandalism.

"It just ignited here, where we started getting a lot of calls, a lot of emails, a lot of social media posts and online petitions asking us to remove it," president and co-owner of the cemetery, Tyler Cassity, said.

Not many people knew about the monument until the Los Angeles Times published an op-ed, sparking the massive call for its removal. All across the country, the call to remove Confederate statues and monuments has grown.

But this is a unique case, cemetery officials said, because the monument is not on public property and is owned by the Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

"Not only is it private property, but it's private property within private property with bodies buried there to be remembered. So to erase a part of their past, regardless of whatever personal feelings I have, professionally I can't do that," Cassity said.

The cemetery reached out to the group, who asked to have the monument removed before any serious damage was gone. Earlier Tuesday, someone had vandalized the bronze plaque with graffiti.

Officials said more than 30 grave markers of the Confederate soldiers and their families buried around the site will remain, but the massive stone monument will be gone.

"The Daughters said we are a benevolent organization. We didn't seek this attention. We don't want to be part of this uproar," Cassity said.

The monument will be taken down and put into storage until the group can decide what to do with it. The cemetery has started to receive threats of protests and rallies from the other side of this debate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypoliticsvandalismconfederate flagmemorialcemeterybusinesscharlottesville demonstrationsHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
7-day planner
Obama's Charlottesville tweet among top 'liked'
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
More Society
Top Stories
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
LA Chargers offer free team tattoos at Hollywood parlor
Reactions heated to Trump comments
Video shows man putting up fallen American flag at OC home
Details reveal what led to fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
Show More
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
LA DACA students rally on 5th anniversary to defend program
Bees swarm Palmdale High School; 35 transported to hospitals
Dogs rescued in Corona available for adoption
Belgian town breaks 10,000 eggs to create giant omelette
More News
Top Video
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
Hate groups on rise in California, U.S.
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
More Video