  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
HOLIDAY

How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
EMBED </>More News Videos

How to say "Happy New Year" in English, Spanish, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Persian and Armenian. (Shutterstock)

As 2016 ends, the whole world will ring in the new year with grand celebrations. But how do you say "Happy New Year" in different languages?

Watch the video above to learn how to say "Happy New Year" in 9 different languages, including English, Spanish, French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Arabic, Persian and Armenian.

Do you know how to say "Happy New Year" in another language? Let us know in the comments.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmexicochinamiddle eastsouth koreaeuropedistractionbuzzworthywatercoolereducationholiday
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
16 kid-friendly New Year's Eve activities
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
More holiday
SOCIETY
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
IE teen surprised with letter confirming US citizenship
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
16 kid-friendly New Year's Eve activities
More Society
Top Stories
Man arrested in robberies, attempted sex assaults in Riverside
Another round of rain expected for SoCal for NYE
North Hollywood couple goes missing after planned trip to Big Sur
IE teen surprised with letter confirming US citizenship
George Michael quietly donated to LA charity for years
Mom speaks out after losing twin boys in Watts house fire
2 men found shot to death inside car near Fontana park
Show More
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
Teens arrested after allegedly robbing lemonade stand
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds to have joint funeral
Child found safe after kidnapping outside South LA laundromat
Santa Paula restaurant owners say food trucks eating up business
More News
Top Video
Another round of rain expected for SoCal for NYE
George Michael quietly donated to LA charity for years
Mom speaks out after losing twin boys in Watts house fire
OC man overcomes gang life to become doctor
More Video