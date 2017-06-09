SOCIETY

LA Pride Festival to feature Resist March on Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

The 47th annual, three-day Los Angeles Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Friday night in West Hollywood, and this year, Sunday's parade will be replaced by what is being called the Resist March. (KABC)

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
The 47th annual, three-day Los Angeles Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Friday night in West Hollywood, and this year, Sunday's parade will be replaced by what is being called the Resist March.

The Pride festivities will start at West Hollywood Park, featuring food, rides and live music, but the biggest event of the weekend is the Resist March, a replacement for the annual Pride Parade.

"The LGBT community is lending our gigantic iconic rainbow flag to anyone who feels under threat," said march founder Brian Pendleton.

Organizers say it was inspired by the women's marches that took place after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Pendleton said there's going to be one key difference this year: People of all backgrounds, not just the LGBTQ community, will get to participate in the parade.

"Immigrants of any status: Dreamers, women who care about reproductive health, people who don't want to lose the Affordable Care Act, people who want their Muslim friends and family to be able to come into the country," he said.

Participants will start to gather at Hollywood and Highland for the Resist March at 8 a.m. on Sunday and make their way from there to West Hollywood.

The festival will kick off Friday with the "Dyke March" along Santa Monica Boulevard, with rolling street closures from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With tens of thousands of people expected for the three-day event, the top priority for law enforcement is safety.

"In light of things that have happened the past month or so, we're even more vigilant," said Lt. William Nash of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypride paradelgbtqimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpaffordable care actmuslimsWest HollywoodHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
Mother celebrates son's love of dresses in photo series
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
GoFundMe campaign gives kids a new bike
More Society
Top Stories
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting, crash
Sun Valley wrestling coach accused of sex assaults of students
Dad saves son from dry drowning after seeing Texas story
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
Apple sneakers up for auction starting at $15,000
Show More
Glenne Headly, of 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,' dies at 62
NorCal students tested for HIV after classmate stuck them w/ needle
Hazmat team called to scene of FBI raid in Pico-Robertson
Trump denies 'loyalty' pledge, says Comey testimony proved no collusion
Trump tweets: 'total and complete vindication'
More News
Top Video
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting, crash
NorCal students tested for HIV after classmate stuck them w/ needle
Dad saves son from dry drowning after seeing Texas story
More Video