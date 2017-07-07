SOCIETY

Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after graduating from secondary school

EMBED </>More Videos

"On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls -  will you join me?​" - Malala Yousafzai (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo)

Women's rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai has graduated from secondary school and she turned to Twitter to commemorate her last day of class.



On Twitter, Yousafzai shared her plan to meet girls in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America with her Girl Power Trip program.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytwitterchildrennobel prizeu.s. & worldteenagereducation
Load Comments
Related
5 incredible ways Malala Yousafzai inspires us all
SOCIETY
Cool Kid Julian Sotelo makes care packages for foster kids
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
7-day planner
Dad makes makeshift 'roller coaster' for daughter
More Society
Top Stories
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
Blac Chyna seeks restraining order in Rob Kardashian dispute
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Excessive heat warnings issued across SoCal
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
Show More
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Latest advancements in electric plug-in cars
Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first one-on-one
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Man killed, uncle injured in fire at Mid-Wilshire duplex
More Video