Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter [THREAD] — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I'm excited about my future, but... 2/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

....I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. 4/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

Each girl’s story is unique — and girls' voices are our most powerful weapons in the fight for education and equality. 5/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

On and off Twitter, I'm fighting for girls — will you join me?​✋🏾 6/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

