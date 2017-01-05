  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
SOCIETY

Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby elephant

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Stella the baby elephant is now exploring the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney World&#39;s Animal Kingdom. (Courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort)</span></div>
A baby animal has made a big debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Say hello to Stella the elephant!



Stella was born recently to mother Donna, who became pregnant naturally in January 2015. After she was born the pair spent time out of the public eye so mom and baby could bond and meet the other elephants. But Stella was ready to make her debut and can now be seen roaming Kilimanjaro Safaris, the park announced this week.

Donna has given birth twice before, to Nadirah in 2005, and Luna in 2010. The addition of Stella raises the park's number of elephants to 10.

The park carefully observes its elephant herd in order to learn more about the species. Their research helped Save the Elephants with the Elephants and Bees project, which places bee hive borders around farms in Kenya. Since elephants naturally avoid beehives, this makes for a safer environment for both the elephants and the farmers.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station.
Related Topics:
societyelephantsdisneyDisney Worldanimalsbaby animalscute animals
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hairstylist goes above and beyond for boy with autism
Wrightwood residents say visitors trash community
PHOTOS: Scientists discover why meth users age faster
Vista L.A. explores stories of incredible accomplishments, redemption
More Society
Top Stories
Winter storm brings light rain throughout Southern California
SoCal rain causes havoc during morning commute
Search continues for missing helicopter off San Pedro
Bicyclist, 16, injured in crash with deputy's vehicle in Palmdale
Girl orders dollhouse, 4 pounds of cookies from Amazon's Alexa
Suspect killed after shooting 2 in Pomona, police say
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Show More
Marijuana advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration
"A Monster Calls' with Liam Neeson touches on serious issues
Family member of hit-run victim in Hyde Park speaks out
4 in custody after police find apparent torture Facebook Live video
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos