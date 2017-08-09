SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket with five matching numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in San Clemente.
The ticket, which was sold at a 76 station, is worth $1,060,689.
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, so the jackpot for Friday's drawing is estimated to grow to $382 million.
The numbers drawn Tuesday were 11, 17, 50, 52, 74 and the Mega number was 14. The estimated jackpot was $350 million.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 258,890,850, according to the Mega Millions website.
Meanwhile, if you don't feel like waiting, Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is also a big one at $307 million.
This is the first time in California Lottery history that the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both above $300 million at the same time.
City News Service contributed to this report.