Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in San Clemente; jackpot grows

Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket with five matching numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in San Clemente. (KABC)

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
Check your tickets! A Mega Millions ticket with five matching numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in San Clemente.

The ticket, which was sold at a 76 station, is worth $1,060,689.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, so the jackpot for Friday's drawing is estimated to grow to $382 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 11, 17, 50, 52, 74 and the Mega number was 14. The estimated jackpot was $350 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 258,890,850, according to the Mega Millions website.

Meanwhile, if you don't feel like waiting, Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is also a big one at $307 million.

This is the first time in California Lottery history that the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both above $300 million at the same time.

City News Service contributed to this report.
