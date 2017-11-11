Veterans and active military personnel attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery to honor those who died defending our country.It was one of many events current and former military members took part in for Veterans Day.In the San Fernando Valley, people lined the streets for the 14th annual Veterans Day parade. Many visitors held American Flags.Retired Marine Ralph Rodriguez served in Vietnam."I'm glad I lived long enough to see the country support our troops the way they do for their efforts, which we never got. I lost a lot of friends since that time that never got to see the country embrace the military the way they have today," he said.High school marching bands entertained the crowd and made their way down the route with more than 100 veterans groups.Many paradegoers said they have loved ones who served in the armed forces or are currently serving. Rita Garcia, whose father served in World War II is still alive, and she said it's important to support our troops."There's so many that come out with PTSD and all these illnesses. Try to get them housing, try to get medical services for them. So whatever we can do to honor them and acknowledge them - that's why we're here," she said.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a veteran himself, said it's not enough to thank one - we need to do something for them."We have now given more than 10,000 jobs to veterans here in Los Angeles - 10,719 to be exact - in the last four years. We're going to continue that as well as our efforts to house every homeless veteran in Los Angeles. We've housed already 5,000 of them, we have about 1,500 left to house before we can declare victory," he said.Since the end of World War I until 1954, this day was called Armistice Day. It was changed by President Eisenhower that year to Veterans Day.