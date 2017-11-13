SOCIETY

Brea man makes history by riding Cars Land ride at California Adventure for 10,000th time

EMBED </>More Videos

A Brea man is set to make history by riding Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure for the 10,000th time. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
There are Disney fans and then there are Disney fanatics. Jon Hale of Brea falls into the second category.

After more than five years, the Orange County man says he has achieved his goal of riding Disney California Adventure's Radiator Springs Racers 10,000 times.

"Kind of didn't think I'd get there, but I did, the whole 10,000 took five years, five months and three days," said Hale.

Hale set his sights on the number after a personal transformation. After a gastric bypass surgery and two knee replacements, he lost 150 pounds, he celebrated by getting on the ride.

"I came on preview day, like am I going to be able to bend my knees to get in that back row," said Hale. "I did and that's kind of when I fell in love."

In 2014, Hale hit the 2,000 mark.

The ride is special to him because it reminds him of the success of his weight-loss journey.

Since then, he's come to the park 760 days in the last five years to get on his favorite attraction. Each time, he keeps track of what color his car is and if he wins or loses.

His determination is something he knows his late father would be proud of. "He probably would think it was pretty special," said Hale. "I mean, he passed before I even got to 1,000."

Hale's pursuit of 10,000 has also helped him stay healthy. This year, he challenged himself in a new way. "Walking all day at the ride, I've also now done some Disney Run events, actually done three half-marathons, bunch of 5Ks and a couple 10Ks," said Hale.

His journey has attracted a number of followers, including one who made him a commemorative hat. He hopes they're encouraged by his story.

"You should never give up. If you have a goal, never give up, keep after it," said Hale. "There may be days when you think you won't get it, but as long as you keep chugging away, you're going to get it."

Hale said next, he'd like to get to 15,000.

Here are a few of his stats: Since Hale's first ride in 2012, he's been on the ride on 760 different days for an average of about 13 rides per day.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytheme parkdisneylandroller coasteramusement parkamusement ridedisneyAnaheimOrange CountyBrea
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man rides Radiator Springs 2000 times
SOCIETY
Homeless man returns missing $10K check to owner
Shepard Fairey takes on controversial political topics in LA exhibit
Homeless, Housing, and Trash: Viewers Ask The Mayor
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
Dodger Cody Bellinger named NL Rookie of the Year
Half of US adults have high blood pressure in new health guidelines
Trump gets involved in UCLA players' shoplifting case
VIDEO: Mountain lion, P-22, takes stroll through Los Feliz
Palos Verdes student, accused of murder, will finish education offsite
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
Study: Women less likely to get CPR from bystanders
Show More
Homeless man returns missing $10K check to owner
4.7 earthquake rattles parts of South Bay
Shepard Fairey takes on controversial political topics in LA exhibit
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Man killed in Mid-City shooting; police search for gunman
More News
Top Video
Palmdale abuse case: 'He had 8 months to save him'
Palos Verdes student, accused of murder, will finish education offsite
Half of US adults have high blood pressure in new health guidelines
VIDEO: Mountain lion, P-22, takes stroll through Los Feliz
More Video