About 30,000 people took to the streets of Southern California on L.A. Pride weekend to participate in the Resist March that stretched from Hollywood and Highland to the heart of West Hollywood, where several celebrities and elected officials spoke at a rally.The Resist March replaced the L.A. Pride parade. Organizers said they were resisting division and marching for diversity as America's strength.Several demonstrators carried rainbow flags and signs that read "Be the Change," "Forwards Not Backwards" and "Stand With Diversity, Stand With Love."