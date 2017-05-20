  • BREAKING NEWS Memorial held outside Pulse nightclub year after deadly shooting - WATCH LIVE
SOCIETY

PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in West Hollywood

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>KABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Thousands gathered for LA Pride&#39;s Resist March on Sunday, June 11, 2017.</span></div>
WEST HOLLYOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
About 30,000 people took to the streets of Southern California on L.A. Pride weekend to participate in the Resist March that stretched from Hollywood and Highland to the heart of West Hollywood, where several celebrities and elected officials spoke at a rally.

The Resist March replaced the L.A. Pride parade. Organizers said they were resisting division and marching for diversity as America's strength.

Several demonstrators carried rainbow flags and signs that read "Be the Change," "Forwards Not Backwards" and "Stand With Diversity, Stand With Love."

FULL STORY: LA Pride's Resist March draws tens of thousands to West Hollywood
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypride paradelgbtqimmigrationaffordable care actmuslimsWest HollywoodHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LA Pride's Resist March draws about 30K people to WeHo
SOCIETY
LA Pride's Resist March draws about 30K people to WeHo
Essential guide to summer in SoCal
LA Pride Festival to feature Resist March on Sunday
VIDEO: Rare albino baby dolphin spotted in Monterey
More Society
Top Stories
Firefighters battle blaze at 3 structures in East Hollywood
Army soldier from Barstow killed in Afghanistan
Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre
Menifee store owners ecstatic over Powerball win
6.2-magnitude quake shakes western Turkey, Greek island
3 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in West Hollywood
Here's how to audition for 'American Idol' right now
Show More
LA Pride's Resist March draws about 30K people to WeHo
'Dual Valley Bandit' arrested during Pasadena bank robbery
Pittsburgh Penguins win 2nd straight Stanley Cup
Armed man arrested after barricade in South El Monte home
Essential guide to summer in SoCal
More News
Photos
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos