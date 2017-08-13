SOCIETY

Powerball: No big winner, jackpot expected to climb to $430M

EMBED </>More Videos

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is slated to climb to $430 million. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, and the estimated jackpot for the next drawing is slated to climb to $430 million.

The numbers drawn were 20, 24, 26, 35, 49 and the Powerball number was 19. The estimated jackpot was $356 million.

Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, were sold, and are worth just under $811,000.

The next drawing is coming up on Wednesday.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymoneylotterypowerballu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Dodger Cody Bellinger surprises kids at Koreatown youth center
Lotto fever high in SoCal over Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
More Society
Top Stories
FBI, DOJ launch investigation in Charlottesville crash
Crews work overnight to transform Carson stadium for Chargers game
Peace rallies held across CA after Charlottesville violence
Politicians call for Charlottesville violence to be deemed terrorism
Dad gunned down in Compton in possible mistaken identity case
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
5 injured in car crash following short chase in Covina
Show More
Suspect accused of attacking Simi Valley woman arrested
Man found dead in Orange; homicide investigation underway
Dangerous knock-offs being sold as sales of counterfeit goods rise
SoCalGas urges homeowners to call 811 before digging
3 arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl
More News
Top Video
FBI, DOJ launch investigation in Charlottesville crash
Peace rallies held across CA after Charlottesville violence
Crews work overnight to transform Carson stadium for Chargers game
Dad gunned down in Compton in possible mistaken identity case
More Video