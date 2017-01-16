SOCIETY

SoCal man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans

The homepage of TrumpSingles.com, a dating website for Donald Trump fans.

By
A Southern California man and Donald Trump supporter created TrumpSingles.com to help "make dating great again."

The dating website is aimed for fans of President-elect Trump and many are already signing up.

The website is sparking some controversy, similar to the politician himself.

TrumpSingles even has its own Twitter page, which has reached 20,000 followers.


Like many other dating sites, anyone can join through Facebook or by inputting email information.
