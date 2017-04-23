VISTA L.A.

Nonprofit 'From Lot to Spot' empowering Southern California neighborhoods

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Southern California native saw the need for green spaces at the local level, and she's since been busy empowering neighborhoods one vacant lot at a time. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Southern California native saw the need for green spaces at the local level, and she's since been busy empowering neighborhoods one vacant lot at a time.

Viviana Franco grew up in Santa Ana and Hawthorne but went to school in Torrance. She said she remembers wondering as a child why her neighborhoods looked so different than the ones near her school.

"How come my neighborhood has so many liquor stores and vacant lots, but when I go to school, they have so many parks and the beach is right there, and there's access to trails? I thought that it was unfair," she explained.

MORE: Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the Los Angeles River

That feeling of injustice motivated Franco to do something about it. As a graduate student studying urban planning at University of California, Los Angeles, she developed a thesis that would go on to become a nonprofit organization she called From Lot to Spot.

"So, my idea was taking these two societal ills -- you know, abundance of vacant lots and the lack of green space -- and then creating one solution, which is beautifying these spaces," she said.

MORE: L.A. tequila company helps support life-saving water filters

The nonprofit began its work in 2009 and now has over five park projects and four in the making.

"The community really feels ownership over these spaces and it empowers them," Franco added. "This idea of beautifying these spaces, that's the most fulfilling part of my work -- is that, you know, the community is taking their community back."

Don't forget to catch Vista L.A. every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Related Topics:
societyenvironmentparksouthern californiavista l.a.Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VISTA L.A.
Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the LA River
L.A. tequila company helps support life-saving water filters
Vista L.A. brings you some of LA's coolest kids, parents
Estolia's 'Salsa Saves Lives' mission benefits LA charities
More vista l.a.
SOCIETY
Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the LA River
Eye on LA helps you look and feel good in SoCal
VIDEO: Paddleboarder's close encounter with whale off Malibu
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
More Society
Top Stories
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
3 children among 5 dead in catastrophic New York house fire
5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena
Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen advance to France runoff
Thief at Beverly Grove Kitross store stuffs kids clothes down pants
L.A. tequila company helps support life-saving water filters
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeno chips
Show More
Suspect crashes stolen car after high-speed chase in OC
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Pasadena Showcase House of Design sneak peek
Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the LA River
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
More News
Top Video
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena
Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen advance to France runoff
3 children among 5 dead in catastrophic New York house fire
More Video