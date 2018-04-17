VISTA L.A.

Vista L.A. takes a look at plans to transform the Los Angeles River

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Longtime advocate and accomplished urbanist, Mia Lehrer, is transforming the Los Angeles River as part of the L.A. River Revitalization Project.

Gruen Associate, Mia Lehrer + Associates and Oyler Wu Collaborative were contracted by the Bureau of Engineers of the City of Los Angeles to design a 12-mile bike path to run alongside the river through the San Fernando Valley. The goal is to build accessibility to the river and expand green spaces for people to enjoy.

Lehrer said the plan to revitalize the river started 10 years ago, when the Los Angeles City Council approved a new master plan with the improvements in 2007.

"It's a living river. But it took a while to convince the authorities that this was viable," she said.

MORE: L.A. tequila company helps support life-saving water filters

She added the changes along the river have been carried out in phases throughout the last decade. There's even a 5-mile stretch of the river where people can kayak.

Lehrer is also working on the plans for the Inglewood stadium that will be shared by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

One of her well-known projects is Vista Hermosa Park, which has vast views of downtown L.A and includes trails, open space, small creeks and trees everywhere.

MORE: Nonprofit 'From Lot to Spot' empowering Southern California neighborhoods

Lehrer originally came from El Salvador and said her country's beauty is what inspired her to become a landscape urbanist.

You can learn more about the projects Lehrer is doing at https://mlagreen.com/.

Vista L.A. also interviewed other people who are making a sustainable mark on Los Angeles and around the world. See more below:

Rob Machado Foundation
We met up with pro surfer and all around good-guy Rob Machado, who has started a foundation that works to provide clean, healthy water options for children and communities while eliminating the need for single-use plastic water bottles. robmachadofoundation.org/

Nosotros Tequila
Nosotros Tequila is changing the way you drink responsibly by partnering with Waves for Water, a non-governmental organization that helps provide water filtering solutions to communities in need to help solve the world's clean water crisis.
nosotrostequila.com/home
wavesforwater.org/

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation
We met with Norma Garcia, deputy chief for L.A. County Parks and Recreation, who informed us how our beautiful parks offer something for everyone. The department currently maintains 180 parks, which consist of local playgrounds, organized sports programs, special programs and classes, as well as teen clubs. These parks encompass nature centers, wildlife sanctuaries, the world's largest municipal golf course, the Hollywood Bowl and more. http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpr/home/

From Lot to Spot
Founded in 2007, From Lot to Spot works to bring healthy living community engagement projects to low-income communities. With the help of the community, FLTS converts vacant lots into urban spaces, where children can play and adults can engage in health and wellness activities. Their goal is to give low-income communities equitable resources for wellness opportunities. http://fromlottospot.org/

Don't forget to catch Vista L.A. every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyenvironmentthe riverdevelopmentlos angeles city councilvista l.a.Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
More vista l.a.
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News